Barcelona star “annoyed” by Real Madrid’s signing of Jude Bellingham – “He’s conquered La Liga”

Jude Bellingham has been on remarkable form since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old Englishman has arguably been the best players in the world over the last few weeks, and he will hope to carry that form on post-international break.

It is not only fans and pundits that have been impressed by Bellingham’s performances so far this season. Andreas Christensen, who will face off against him later this month during El Clasico, told TV2SPORT (via Diario AS) that Bellingham has been excellent.

“It’s annoying when you sit down and look at the results he’s getting. He’s been scoring in the last few games, I don’t know in how many games already. He’s conquered La Liga. Real Madrid have brought in a really good player.”

Bellingham’s spectacular form at Real Madrid is sure to give Christensen and Barcelona even more motivation to shut him down later this month when the two teams meet at the Olympic Stadium.