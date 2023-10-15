Barcelona open to cut price Jadon Sancho deal in 2024

Barcelona could revive their transfer interest in Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho in 2024.

Sancho remains at a stand off with United head coach Erik ten Hag over his future at the club with the England international currently unavailable for first team selection.

The pair have endured a fractured relationship in recent months with ten Hag confirming in September that the 23-year-old was not training with the main squad pending the resolution of a ‘squad discipline issue’.

Ten Hag reportedly wants an apology from Sancho after the former Borussia Dortmund winger claimed in a social media post that he was been ‘scapegoated’ by ten Hag for United’s mixed form this season.

The situation seems to be edging towards Sancho leaving Old Trafford in 2024, with a possible January loan, but Barcelona will wait until next summer to make their move.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona are still assessing their options over Sancho, and will look to secure as low a fee as possible, with the potential of a season long loan on the table for the 2024/25 campaign.