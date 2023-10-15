Barcelona keen on re-signing impressive former defender on free transfer

Juan Miranda’s future at Real Betis has been the subject of much speculation over the last few weeks. His current contract expires at the end of the season, and although renewal talks have been opened, a departure next summer looks to be a distinct possibility.

AC Milan look to be favourites to sign Miranda, and they are preparing to make a pre-contract offer in January, with a view to him arriving in Italy at the end of the season.

However, Milan will have to stave off interest from Barcelona, with Relevo reporting that the Catalans are keen on re-signing Miranda, who came the La Masia academy before joining Betis on a permanent basis in 2021.

Barcelona want to sign Miranda as a backup to Alejandro Balde, with Marcos Alonso expected to depart when his own contract comes to an end next summer.

However, at this stage, Milan are favourites, at least according to the report, although Real Betis will still feel that they can agree new terms with Miranda over the next few weeks.

