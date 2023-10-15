Atletico Madrid in pole position to sign 33-year-old French international in wake of concerning injury issues

It’s safe to say that Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. Many first team players have been struck down with various issues, with the midfield department being particularly affected.

Thomas Lemar is out long term, while Koke Resurreccion, Rodrigo De Paul and Pablo Barrios have all suffered injuries in the last few weeks. In order to protect themselves from another crisis, Atletico are planning to sign another midfielder.

As per RMC Sport, Atletico are showing significant interest in signing Yann M’Vila, who is currently without a club after leaving Olympiacos during the summer. The 22-time capped French international would be an experienced addition to Diego Simeone’s squad.

🚨| BREAKING: Atlético Madrid, West Brom and Sunderland have inquired about 33-year-old Yann M'Vila, who is a free agent. Atletico is the club that has shown the most interest. The player has even discussed it with Paulo Futre and sporting director Andrea Berta. [@RMCsport] pic.twitter.com/orMpOUFprw — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 14, 2023

At this stage, Atletico Madrid are the club that has shown the most interest in M’Vila, although several other sides are also keen on signing him. Still, you’d imagine that if Los Colchoneros really go for him, they will get him.