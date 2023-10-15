Arsenal overtake Barcelona in the race to sign highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder

It has been widely reported that Barcelona intend to sign a new pivot next summer, specifically a younger option that can act as a natural successor to Oriol Romeu. Among their list is Arthur Vermeeren, who has already played against the Catalans this season for Royal Antwerp.

Vermeeren is considered to be a star youngster, and Barcelona have very good reports of him, having watched him in person multiple occasions. Unfortunately for the reigning La Liga champions, they aren’t the only side keen on signing 18-year-old Vermeeren.

As per The Express (via Sport), Arsenal also want Vermeeren, and have reportedly moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign him next summer. It is believed that a fee of €20m could be enough for the Premier League side to get their man.

Barcelona could be able to match this if their financial situation improves over the coming months, but it is believed that they have moved more towards targeting Gabriel Moscardo, who plays as more of a 6 than Vermeeren. Still, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out.