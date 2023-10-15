AC Milan able to sign promising Real Madrid youngster for just €5m

As part of his development, Real Madrid opted to send young defender Alex Jimenez out on loan to AC Milan for the 2023-24 season. The 18-year-old has been playing with the Rossoneri’s U19 side over the last few weeks, and has been playing well.

He has played seven matches so far, four of which from the start across the league, Copa Italia youth and the UEFA Youth League. He is earning rave reviews, and should he continuing performing at this level, there is a strong chance that Milan try to sign him on a permanent basis.

Relevo have reported that Milan have a buy option in their loan deal with Real Madrid, which sits at €5m. However, if this is activated, Los Blancos would have a buyback clause included in the subsequent deal.

Real Madrid have utilised buyback clauses to great effect over the last few years, and Jimenez’s case could be the next case. It remains to be seen how the situation with Milan plays out over the next few months.