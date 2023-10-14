Xavi Simons tipped as Kylian Mbappe replacement at PSG

Former La Masia product Xavi Simons could be set for a crucial role on his return to Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

Simons impressed in nine years in the Barcelona’s underage system, from 2010 to 2019, but he opted to leave, after failing to agree a new contract in Catalonia.

His exit from Barcelona allowed the Dutch international to seal a free transfer to PSG, but his time in the French capital has not been straightforward, and he faces a key call next summer.

PSG exercised a buyback clause on Simons in 2023, after a superb season at PSV Eindhoven, but they immediately sent him on loan to RB Leipzig for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Simons’ position in Paris could change depending on Kylian Mbappe’s future in the French capital.

Mbappe’s contract will expire at the end of the current season, with no indication he will extend his stay at the club, amid a potential free transfer to Real Madrid.

If Mbappe moves on, Simons could be given a greater role at PSG, based on his form at RB Leipzig, and would represent a continuation of a more balanced transfer policy.