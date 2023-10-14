The two tools that new Sevilla coach is using to get squad up to scratch

One of the more fascinating storylines in La Liga when we return from the international break will be in Seville.

They Andalusians sacked Jose Luis Mendilibar and appointed Diego Alonso last week, and their owner was caught on camera calling the decision a big gamble.

Alonso has had this fortnight to work with his new players, and Marca have an interesting feature about what he has been up to.

They say that “love and hard work” will be his key weapons as he looks to engage a squad that is consistently more talented than its results show.

All his talk so far has been of excitement about taking over such a grand old club, but he will be more aware than anyone of the intense work he’s going to have to do in the days to come to get their season back on track.

Last season they were sucked into a relegation battle, and it looks like that could happen again if he doesn’t find his feet quickly.