Stats highlight the impressive work being done by former Barcelona B coach

With almost a quarter of the season gone, it’s interesting to look at some of the stats in La Liga and who is over and under performing.

There’s no doubt Girona are the surprise package of the season so far, and they sit in second place with 9 games played.

One interesting stat we note from WhoScored is in terms of possession. Largely it correlates with the strength of the team and their form – 3 of the top 4 are Real Madrid, Barcelona and Granada.

But it’s interesting to see Las Palmas sneak into 3rd place. That hints that they’re perhaps an even stronger team than their results are telling us. It just shows the La Masia influence to their style of play being brought by former Barcelona academy player and coach, Garcia Pimienta.

They’ve really impressed and sit in 10th place despite being newly promoted. We’re excited to see how they can push on in the rest of the season ahead.