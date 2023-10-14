Scottish FA demand answers of VAR controversy in Spain defeat

The Scottish FA have written to UEFA to request answers over their controversial 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying loss in Spain.

Scotland needed a positive result at the Estadio de la Cartuja to ensure qualification for the tournament next summer but Steve Clarke’s side were denied by La Roja.

After winning 2-0 in Glasgow back in March, Scotland kept Spain at arms length for over an hour in Andalucia, before controversy struck.

Scott McTominay’s breakthrough goal, with the game tied at 0-0, was ruled out following a VAR check, with Alvaro Morata putting Spain ahead shortly after.

The on-screen verdict inside the stadium was for a foul on goalkeeper Unai Simon, but it was then attributed to offside against Jack Hendry.

Despite Clarke’s claims of wanting to move on from the incident, the national FA want clarification from UEFA, as part of an official request.

Scotland remain in a strong position to seal an automatic place at the European Championships with Spain facing a key clash away in Norway this weekend.