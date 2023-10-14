Pedri suffers latest fan harassment at Barcelona training

Barcelona star Pedri is reportedly the latest first team player to be hassled excessively by fans at the club’s training ground.

With the majority of the first team squad away on international duty this week, there are reduced numbers of players at the Ciutat Esportiva base, with Pedri amongst them.

The Spanish international is working on the final stages of his injury rehabilitation with extra sessions during the mid-season window.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, the 20-year-old was forced to stop his car quickly upon leaving training after a fan stopped in front of his car in pursuit of an autograph.

The incident is the latest in a string of similar occurrences with Portugal star Joao Cancelo launching a firm response after being recently hassled at the facility’s entrance.

Cancelo claimed fans are becoming more invasive in their requests both at training and in his free time in the city.

Barcelona have taken steps to try to reduce the issue with press conference and training times no longer publicly announced.