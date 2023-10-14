Madrid keep faith in Endrick plan which doesn’t look as convincing as it did

Real Madrid’s succession plan for their striker position was all neatly laid out almost a year ago when they concluded the signing of 16 year old Endrick from Palmeiras.

What’s changed since then? Well for one, Karim Benzema left the club, somewhat unexpectedly, at the start of the summer. It feels like Madrid were counting on getting one more year out of him while Endrick developed.

Secondly, the youngster has not had the best season in Brazil, and certainly hasn’t matched his efforts from the previous campaign. He has 8 goals and an assist. It’s not causing anyone to doubt his ability, but it’s a reminder that he has a lot of learning and developing still to do.

Still, Marco Ruiz in AS reports that the plan remains the same – bring him over in July to start his adaptation in Spain. Joselu has done well as an emergency Benzema replacement, and he can stick around next year and rotate with the youngster.