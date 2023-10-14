Fran Garcia set for Spain start in Norway

Spain will be forced into team changes ahead of their key Euro 2024 qualifier in Norway.

La Roja sealed a 2-0 win at home to Scotland in midweek, to boost their chances of automatic place in Germany next summer, but they face a tough test in Oslo.

Victory over Scotland is a crucial step forward for Luis de la Fuente’s team, but it came at a cost, with injuries forcing squad withdrawals.

Alejandro Balde and Nico Williams have both returned to their clubs following medical tests and de la Fuente will need to rotate.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, de la Fuente will turn to Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia to replace Balde at left back, in what would be his first senior start for Spain.

Garcia has endured a mixed campaign on his return to Los Blancos, but he remains a strong option for de la Fuente, as they push for a positive result away from home.

A win for Spain would confirm them and Scotland as qualifiers this weekend with a draw or defeat stretching the process out until November.