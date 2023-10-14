Erling Haaland ‘tired of hearing his name’ ahead of key Spain clash

Erling Haaland has admitted to feeling a little pressure ahead of facing Spain this weekend.

La Roja have arrived in Oslo or their crucial Euro 2024 qualifier on the back of a 2-0 midweek win over Scotland.

Both teams are pushing to secure a spot in Germany next summer with Scotland needing just two more points to claim one of the two automatic places from Group A.

Haaland scored twice as Norway stepped up their efforts, in a 4-0 win away in Cyprus, but the Manchester City striker was forced to comment on his ever expanding hype.

Security guards were deployed in Larnaca, to ensure Haaland was assisted in exiting the pitch, amid a swarm of fans looking for pictures and autographs.

“Of course, I greatly appreciate the support. This what I’ve wanted to do since I was little, so I’m not complaining about it,” he told .

“I’m starting to get a little tired of hearing my own name, but that’s how it is. There is not much I can do about it.”

Haaland’s brace against Cyprus brings his Norway goal tally to 27 goals from 27 caps, as the nation’s second highest ever scorer, but he missed the reverse fixture in Spain through injury in March.

