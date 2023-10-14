Bruno Guimaraes opts for Barcelona clause in Newcastle contract extension

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes remains open minded on a potential future move to Barcelona.

Guimaraes played a crucial role for Eddie Howe’s team at the back end of last season as they secured Champions League qualification for the first time in two decades.

His importance at St. James’ Park accelerated the club’s desire to tie him to a new contract at the start of the current campaign and the Brazilian international has agreed an extension until 2028.

However, despite the prospect of his future looking to be resolved, Guimaraes reportedly is still keen on his dream of playing for Barcelona in the long term.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Guimaraes requested a ‘Barcelona clause’ to be inserted in his new contract which includes a lower transfer fee, if La Blaugrana made a move.

Guimaraes is currently valued at around €85m, but the price quoted for Barcelona could be closer to €65-70m, if Barcelona view the former Lyon playmaker as their future midfield pivot.