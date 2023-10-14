Barcelona’s big 2024 plans include signing 3 players they already have, and replacing their temporary solutions in midfield

Barcelona are working ahead to sort their team for 2024. Mundo Deportivo have a report on the whole thing.

Top of the list is the player arriving first – Vitor Roque is on his way in January, accelerated from his expected summer arrival because of the injury to Robert Lewandowski.

After that, the priority is to secure the future of two players who are already at the club – the “two Joaos” as they’re known. Both Felix and Cancelo have really impressed since arriving this summer on loan, but Barcelona need to figure out how to secure them permanently without breaking the bank.

Once that’s done, this year’s stop gaps need to be upgraded. Oriol Romeu has done well this season, but he was only ever a short term solution, and the club know that big spending on a central midfielder will be needed sooner rather than later. Names like Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich have been mentioned, but it’s hard to see how they can afford him without major sales.