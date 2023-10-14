Barcelona “worry” about German pair as they head to distant friendlies

Barcelona already have their hands full with injury worries at the moment. At last count as many as 12 first team squad members are doubts for next weekend’s game, and around 7 look almost certain to miss out.

The last thing the Blaugrana need is to see that group weakened even further, and that’s why Mundo Deportivo reports that there is “worry” at the club about Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Ilkay Gundogan.

They’re not injured (not yet, anyway) but both are playing for Germany in two games in North America during this international break. They will be the last Barca players to return, at some point in the early hours of Wednesday morning. That means a lot of distance covered, a change of time zone, and very little time to rest or train.

It’s hard to imagine them being at full power on Sunday against Athletic club, but with so many of their colleagues out, Xavi will have no choice but to use them.