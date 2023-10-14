Arsenal want La Real star as midfield ‘missing piece’

Arsenal are prepared to renew their transfer interest in Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi in 2024.

The Gunners are long term admirers of the Spanish international and have made clear their interest in bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

However, despite links to both Barcelona and Arsenal, La Real have stood firm over their key man, with Imanol Alguacil previously hinting at his confidence over Zubimendi wanting to represent his hometown club in the Chamipions League.

Manchester City have also registered an interest, with club scouts rumoured to be in attendance at last month’s Basque derby win over Athletic Club.

As per the latest update from Football 365, Mikel Arteta will now push ahead with a firm move to meet Zubimendi’s €60m release clause in January.

Zubimendi is tipped as Arteta’s ideal choice to complete his midfield trio, alongside captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, with ongoing doubts over Kai Havertz’s place in his long term plans.