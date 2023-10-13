Xavi can relax after tests for Alejandro Balde rule out serious injury

Barcelona already fans had enough to worry about before they saw Alejandro Balde taken off at half time of Spain’s win over Scotland last night.

Xavi’s team is very thin all over the pitch right now, with 7 first team players out at last count. Losing their outstanding left back would have been a disaster.

The good news, then, is that the tests on Balde today at Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva have been done, and show no major issue. Mundo Deportivo report that the adductor strain he picked up is not bad enough to rule him out even of Barca’s next game, against Morocco next Sunday.

It may still be a race against time to be back for that game, but at least his place is secure for the Clasico at the end of this month. That will be a relief for all at the Camp Nou as they desperately try to recover some of their missing stars.