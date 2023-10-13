Vinicius Junior determined to maintain fight against racism in La Liga

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has once again spoken out about racism in La Liga and Spanish society.

The Brazilian international has suffered racist abuse from crowds at La Liga matches on numerous occasions across the last 12 months.

Those instances have generated significant support from Vinicius Jr within football but there remains inexplicable claims of the 23-year-old being partly responsible for the abuse.

Vinicius Jr was asked about a specific incident of racist chanting from Valencia fans at the back end of last season and he admitted to being frustrated by the lack of punishment for Los Che.

The incident was revived in recent days following a shocking front page cover published by Valencia-based newspaper Superdeporte, after Vinicius Jr’s statement in the case, with three fans tried over the incident.

“It’s happened on many occasions, and in Valencia in a flagrant and public way. I felt a lot of sadness. I’m on the field to make people happy”, as per an interview with L’Equipe.

“I have reached out to people who have studied racism, to people whose families went through difficult times, people who know a lot about slavery. I also read a lot.

“If someone insults you in a way that hurts you, you have to fight it. Until things change.

“I know I’m not going to change history, I’m not going to make Spain a country without racists, nor the whole world. But I know I can change some things.”

Vinicius Jr is currently away on international duty with Brazil for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying double header including a clash against Uruguay on October 17.