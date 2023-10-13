Robert Lewandowski offers positive El Clasico injury update

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski remains on track in his push to return from injury.

Xavi has previously voiced his frustration over the situation, with Lewandowski’s original recovery period putting him out of action until November, after the October 28 home El Clasico tie with Real Madrid.

Lewandowski has already netted five La Liga goals this season as Barcelona’s top scorer in domestic action so far in 2023/24 and the Polish veteran is a vital asset to the defending champions.

The former Bayern Munich striker is using the ongoing international break to work on his rehabilitation programme back in Catalonia but he faces a tight fitness race to be ready in time to face Los Blancos.

However, despite the concern over him missing out on such a key game, Lewandowski has reassured fans he is close to a return, and could be ready in time for El Clasico, if he does not encounter any setbacks in his recovery.

“I will know more next week, but it looks better than I thought. There is no return date. It all depends on how my leg reacts. If I’m not fit, I won’t force myself to play”, as per reports from Marca.