Real Madrid eye 2024 move for Germany star Malick Thiaw

Real Madrid are expected to make defensive reinforcements a key transfer priority in 2024 with growing links to AC Milan centre back Malick Thiaw.

Los Blancos will be required to make a string of key decision at the end of the 2023/24 season with a number of their veteran stars out of contract next summer.

Alongside the likely ending of long standing careers in Madrid, there is also a growing concern over the injury record and average age of the club’s centre back options in recent months, with Carlo Ancelotti also potentially moving on.

That has opened the door to major squad changes and the chance to invest in younger players, with Germany international Malick a target to shore up the defence, alongside Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are plotting an opening €20m bid for the 22-year-old, who is impressing in his second season in Italy, after joining from Bundesliga side Schalke 04 in 2022.

