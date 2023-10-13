Real Betis can attack the transfer market in January once one key piece of admin is completed

Spanish football’s limits on non-EU players makes passports and nationalities a hot topic for transfers in La Liga, and it plays a surprisingly important role in the role of many sporting directors planning their squads.

Getting any player who is able to a Spanish passport is key, and the next major star able to qualify is Willian Jose, the Betis forward.

Marca report that (after two years) his application is in its final stretch, and he will likely get his double nationality by January. All he has to do is complete some basic language exams -which shouldn’t be too tricky for a Brazilian who has spent many years in Spain.

That will then open up Betis to the international market in winter as they look to strengthen their squad. The sporting directors at the Benito Villamarin are apparently waiting impatiently for the chance to go a little more global in their purchases.