Premier League coach claims Eden Hazard could change retirement decision

Eden Hazard’s decision to retire from professional football closed the book on a frustrating few years for the Belgian.

Hazard looked set to take the world by storm after agreeing a 2019 move from Premier League giants Chelsea to Real Madrid.

Injuries were a constant issue for Hazard during his time in Madrid, and the club’s record transfer never came close to replicating his Chelsea form in the Spanish capital.

Hazard left Los Blancos in the summer, after agreeing a deal to mutually terminate his contract at the club, with fans relieved to offload him from the squad.

After months of being linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia, or a potential return to Belgium, Hazard opted to call time on his career.

However, despite his position looking unmoveable, West Ham coach Kevin Nolan claims the Hammers could be interested in a 2024 move for Hazard.

Nolan claimed Hazard’s enduring talent meant the door could never be fully closed on his career and cited the example of Paul Scholes’ return from retirement at Manchester United.

“I would have Hazard at West Ham. If he wanted to come and try, I’d be willing. I don’t know if David Moyes would be, but I would like to try it”, as per Talksport.

“It’s sad that at 32, he’s decided to retire, because someone of his calibre could play at the highest level for many more years.

“I remember when Scholes did it. He got a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson and said, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll go back.’ I think something like that could happen with Hazard because probably someone is willing to give him the opportunity and would say: ‘Come and play with us for six months.”