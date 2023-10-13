Lionel Messi will not rejoin Barcelona in 2024 loan move

Lionel Messi will not look for a potential Barcelona loan return in January.

Messi has hit the ground running since his move to Inter Miami with some impressive performances in leading the club to the Leagues Cup title and a US Open Cup final last month.

However, the La Blaugrana icon has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, with Inter Miami eventually missing out on a MLS playoff place.

Messi remains determined to play for Argentina in their remaining games in 2023 and he wants to stay in the USA to maintain his match fitness for their November World Cup qualifiers.

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino has already dismissed speculation over Messi moving back to Catalonia despite the MLS heading into a four month hiatus over the winter.

🚨🇦🇷 Messi, not considering any loan move despite links with Barcelona and Saudi clubs. Full focus on Inter Miami and Argentina. 📆 Leo’s schedule already fixed for the upcoming months. 🎥 More details: https://t.co/wAx81WIgn5 pic.twitter.com/UZA2tYWySs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2023

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has backed up Martino’s comment with a claim of Messi being ready to play in friendlies for Inter Miami in November followed by a December holiday.