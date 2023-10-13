Lionel Messi offers brutal response to Antonio Sanabria over spitting incident

Lionel Messi had no time to talk about allegations that former Barcelona teammate Antonio Sanabria spat at him in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Paraguay.

Messi has been struggling with injury in recent weeks, but he was still included in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier double header, against Sanabria’s Paraguay and Peru this month.

Argentina won their opening two qualifiers, against Ecuador and Bolivia, with Messi scoring in the former game, but he was only fit enough for a second half substitute appearance in Buenos Aires.

Social media videos appeared to catching Sanabria spitting at Messi in the closing stages of the game at the Estadio Monumental.

Sanabria has denied the reports, and Messi was asked about the issue at full time, but the Inter Miami star was not interested in speculation and aimed a thinly veiled dig at his opponent.

🚨🗣 Lionel Messi: "Sanabria (Paraguay player)? They told me in the locker room that someone spat on me. The truth is that I don't even know who that boy is. I prefer not to talk, otherwise he's going to go out and talk everywhere and will be known."pic.twitter.com/tA4VtHGZfk — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 13, 2023

“The truth is I didn’t see it. They told me in the locker room that one of them spat on me. I don’t even know who this guy is”, as per TyC Sports, via Marca.

“I don’t want to give importance because he’s going to come out and talk, so it’s better to leave it there”

Sanabria came through the Barcelona youth ranks between 2009 and 2013 but never made a first team appearance during Messi’s time in Catalonia.