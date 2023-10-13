“I want to be there” – Barca winger keen for return in season’s biggest game so far

Barcelona’s injury crisis is only getting worse – and the fact that El Clasico is closing in really brings it into focus.

They’re lacking important players all through the team, and many of them have already been ruled out for the big game. But one who is intending to come back is Raphinha.

The winger picked up a leg injury in the game against Sevilla and hasn’t played since, but Sport now say he’s in a race against time to be fit for the game on the 28th.

“The Clasico? I still don’t know. I want to be there,” he’s quoted as saying.

Barcelona will be desperate to get him back as they try to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of the league. Xavi’s slow and steady style secured them a title last season, but it can’t run on fumes forever, and the players getting drafted in to help out are just getting younger and younger.

Raphinha has by no means been a smash hit, but his presence will be important.