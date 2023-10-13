“He’s treated me like a son” – New Spain star on the striker who has taken him under his wing

Alvaro Morata is one of those players who will always feel young – but he’s 30 now, and one of the senior statesmen in the Spain squad.

He lived up to his billing last night with an important performance and an important goal against Scotland, but his influence went far beyond leading the team on the pitch.

It was notable how he helped young debutant Bryan Zaragoza out, and speaking after the game, Zaragoza was full of praise for the striker.

“Since I arrived he’s been like a father to me. He’s cared for me, he’s looked after me… it’s amazing, I was so happy to congratulate him. He’s treated me like a son. It’s incredible what a good guy he is, but I think there are people who don’t know him as a person,” Zaragoza said in quotes picked up by Mundo Deportivo.

It’s great to see Morata all grown up like that – he’s had his ups and downs, and is certainly one of those players things never seem to quite work out for.

But with a strong start to the season with Atletico under his belt plus an ever improving record with Spain, the final chapter of his career could be a heart warming one.