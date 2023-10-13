Barcelona open USA friendly match talks for December

Barcelona could push ahead with their controversial plan to play a friendly mid-season game in the USA before the end of 2023.

The Catalan giants are rumoured to be considering a bold step to play a non-competitive match in North America in December as part of a drive to raise additional revenue.

As per the latest update from Cadena SER, via Marca, the club have consulted Xavi over their plans, and the head coach is open minded on the suggestion, due to the ongoing economic turmoil.

The report states Barcelona are in talks with teams from Mexico’s Liga MX over the match, which would be played over the border in the USA, but a clash with MLS opposition is also an option.

The La Liga season takes a break from December 22 until the start of 2023, and the fixture could be inserted into that window, with critics claiming the move is another step closer to the unpopular idea of playing La Liga games in the USA in future.