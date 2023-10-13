Barcelona player leaves Spain camp injured

Alejandro Balde has been sent home from Spain’s national team camp after picking up an injury in the game against Scotland tonight.

The left back made it through the first half, but didn’t reappear in the second. Some reports claim it’s an adductor injury, but we’re not seeing any concrete confirmation from Barcelona or Spain of that just yet.

Spain went on to win the game, but it’s terrible news for Balde, who was also today nominated for the Golden Boy award.

🚨 OFICIAL | Nico Williams y Alejandro Balde abandonan la concentración de la @SEFutbol. Luis de la Fuente ha llamado a Alfonso Pedraza, que se unirá al grupo para preparar el duelo del domingo ante Noruega. ℹ️ https://t.co/xt89Jt4Rnq #VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/TajLZMB0M0 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) October 12, 2023

He adds to Barcelona’s seemingly infinite injury problems. Just as they are looking set to start recovering some first team names, they lose another regular starter.

Balde has been replaced in the Spain squad by Real Betis left back Alfonso Pedraza.