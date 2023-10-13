Barcelona

Barcelona player leaves Spain camp injured

Alejandro Balde has been sent home from Spain’s national team camp after picking up an injury in the game against Scotland tonight.

The left back made it through the first half, but didn’t reappear in the second. Some reports claim it’s an adductor injury, but we’re not seeing any concrete confirmation from Barcelona or Spain of that just yet.

Spain went on to win the game, but it’s terrible news for Balde, who was also today nominated for the Golden Boy award.

He adds to Barcelona’s seemingly infinite injury problems. Just as they are looking set to start recovering some first team names, they lose another regular starter.

Balde has been replaced in the Spain squad by Real Betis left back Alfonso Pedraza.

Posted by

Tags Alejandro Balde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News