Barcelona ready to battle Liverpool and Manchester City for Denmark U21 star

Barcelona are expected to continue their policy of signing promising young defenders in 2024 amid growing interest in Lecce star Patrick Dorgu.

La Blaugrana have been tracking the Denmark U21 international since his 2022 move to Italy with Dorgu starting to edge his way into the first team this season.

Watch out for Lecce's 🇩🇰Patrick Dorgu (2004, LB). Extremely dynamic full-back who's a star of Italy's best youth team. Genk and Troyes have already shown interest.#AvantiLecce #USLeccepic.twitter.com/kQId0BsX21 — Danish Scout (@DanishScout_) March 19, 2023

Summer links, via Dorgu’s agent Kingsley Ogbodo, claimed Barcelona have been scouting the 18-year-old left back, as part of a long term plan to bring him to Catalonia.

However, despite Barcelona’s interest in the former Nordsjælland defender, they are not the only club interested in making a move in the coming months.

As per reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Premier League giants Liverpool are the current front runners to complete a deal, as Jurgen Klopp seeks a long term successor to Andrew Robertson.

Manchester City are also monitoring Dorgu’s progress in Italy with both English teams planning for the future in terms of new left backs.