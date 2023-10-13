Barcelona admire skilful winger – but clearly have more pressing transfer concerns

Kaoru Mitoma is a name that is cropping up more and more often in connection with Barcelona.

The winger is one of the top movers with the ball at his feet in the whole footballing world, and it’s understandable why there’s more and more attention on the Brighton star as he continues to keep up his good form.

Mundo Deportivo today write that he’s one of the Barcelona sporting directors’ favourite players, and they’re keeping a close eye on him, as are many top teams from around Europe.

Mitoma is now 26 and seems primed for a move to a Champions League team.

However Barcelona need to be clear on their priorities – especially with so many injuries currently affecting the first team. Oriol Romeu is doing a solid job in central midfield but is not a long term solution, and before they start signing any more dribbly wide players they really need to shore up the middle of the park.