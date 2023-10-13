Aurelien Tchouameni ready for Real Madrid defensive role

Aurelien Tchouameni has reassured Real Madrid fans he will play in defence when needed this season.

The France international has continued to grow in importance in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in recent months amid a growing injury crisis for Los Blancos.

With Eder Militao ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, and minor injuries and suspensions reducing Ancelotti’s options, Tchouameni has covered at centre back.

Despite the picture beginning to improve for Ancelotti, Tchouameni is ready to play where he is needed in the coming months, as Real Madrid prepare to fight on multiple fronts.

“It’s possible the team needs me in defence again”, as per Mundo Deportivo.

“I had a pretty good performance when I played there, but I have more fun in the middle.”

Real Madrid return to La Liga action on October 21 with Tchouameni set to play alongside Antonio Rudiger once again after the pair kept a clean sheet in the 4-0 home win over Osasuna.