AC Milan get closer to discount deal for Betis full back

Real Betis left back Juan Miranda is being watched by AC Milan, who are looking to strengthen at left back.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who cites reports in Italy that the Rossoneri want competition for Theo Hernandez down that flank.

Miranda’s contract at Betis expires at the end of the season, so a January deal would likely be very cheap – apparently something around €5m would get the deal done.

40% of any fee goes to Barcelona, from whom Betis bought the 23 year old. Milan have apparently had eyes on him for some time, with the youngster attracting their attention as he reached the finals of the U21 Euros with Spain this summer.

As well as Miranda, Betis also have several other first team players reaching the end of their deals this summer, and it feels like they’re in line for a major refresh as this team reached the end of its cycle.