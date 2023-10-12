Wonderkid takes first steps towards Barcelona first team

It’s the international break, so managers are working with much reduced groups at their training grounds.

Sport have a big report on the game that Xavi Hernandez set up between his reserves and his leftover first team stars; and a youth team from La Masia.

One interesting inclusion in the first team remnants squad was Noah Darvich, the wonderkid signed from Freiburg in the summer. He’s been doing really well with the Barca Athletic side, and this gave him a chance to impress Xavi up close.

Of course it’s just a start for a patched up reserve team in an in house friendly – but it’s another step towards playing proper first team minutes. That will be hugely rewarding for the kid.

Given Xavi’s track record of promoting youngsters, we expect further progress for Darvich over the rest of this season, and a first team debut at some point looks likely.