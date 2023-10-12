La Liga

(Video): Alvaro Morata finishes great cross to put Spain ahead

Alvaro Morata has just scored a header to give Spain the lead against Scotland, just moments after the away team had a goal ruled out.

It was a brilliant cross by the recently introduced Jesus Navas, who perfectly picked out the striker as he made a great move between the centre backs.

Morata sometimes looks brilliant in front of goal and sometimes terrible. In this case it was the former, and he guided his header into the net.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

[Footage from Goal Espana]

[Footage from Viaplay Sports]

[Footage from BeinSports]

