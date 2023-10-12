(Video): Alvaro Morata finishes great cross to put Spain ahead

Alvaro Morata has just scored a header to give Spain the lead against Scotland, just moments after the away team had a goal ruled out.

It was a brilliant cross by the recently introduced Jesus Navas, who perfectly picked out the striker as he made a great move between the centre backs.

Morata sometimes looks brilliant in front of goal and sometimes terrible. In this case it was the former, and he guided his header into the net.

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

Sigan criticando a Morata que él sigue haciendo goles. pic.twitter.com/pwNnqWW5MY — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) October 12, 2023

[Footage from Goal Espana]

🇪🇸 After the disallowed goal, captain Álvaro Morata gets the breakthrough for Spain. Jesús Navas with a great assist 👏#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/AMTjFJgkTv — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 12, 2023

[Footage from Viaplay Sports]

GOAL!!! Shortly after coming on Jesus Navas rolls backs the years with his wing play and then puts in a gorgeous cross that Morata guides home with his head. You just knew that would happen after Scotland's disallowed goal!#beINSPORTS #ESPSCO pic.twitter.com/GQVklZmdnE — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 12, 2023

[Footage from BeinSports]