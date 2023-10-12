Two La Liga stars named among Golden Boy shortlist

The shortlist for the Golden Boy award has been announced, with the full list reduced to 20 names. The trophy is given to the player based in Europe under the age of 21 who has shone brightest in the last 12 months.

There are two La Liga players on the list – Jude Bellingham and Alejandro Balde.

The latter is an exceptional talent, who seized his place in Xavi’s team a year ago and hasn’t looked back. He’d be well in with a shout of winning it – if Bellingham wasn’t on the list. The Real Madrid star got his big move to the Spanish capital this summer and hasn’t looked back.

🌟 Congratulations to Chelsea’s @levi_colwill for making the Top 20 shortlist for the Golden Boy award. pic.twitter.com/Kw19ZBSHPV — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) October 12, 2023

Two out of twenty is not a great return for La Liga, given their exceptionally high standards, but given Bellingham is the massive favourite to win the award – and indeed the Ballon d’Or, the Spanish league can at least take great pride in that.

They have won it in in three of four preceding years, and this will make it 4 in 5.