Scotland head coach recognises Spain team is “very different” from previous encounter

The top two in Group A of the Euro 2024 qualifying stage meet in Seville on Thursday, in what promises to be a mouth-watering occasion. Spain take on Scotland, with both sides closing in on qualification for next summer’s tournament.

Scotland were victorious in the first meeting between the two sides. A brace from Manchester United’s Scott McTominay was the difference between the two teams, but as he told the media ahead of Thursday’s match (via Diario AS), Scotland head coach Steve Clarke expects things to be very different in Seville.

“We know that we have a tough match against the favourite team of the group. I think the game will be very different to March, they will have more confidence – they have won the Nations League since then, which is a big achievement.

“In March they came from the disappointment of falling in the World Cup and had changed managers, so obviously they would have to take time to adjust to new ideas, and they were in transition time. The circumstances are very different now.”

Scotland only need a point from Thursday’s match to all-but secure qualification for Euro 2024, and Clarke is confident that his side can attain a positive result, despite the odds being stacked against them.

“We have to play the best we can. If we manage to give our best version, we can get a good result. Every day we try to be as competitive as possible against the big teams, but I don’t treat this game differently from others. We don’t just come to defend, we want to be effective with the ball and attack as much as possible. We must play our game.”

The meeting sees two of Europe’s most in-form national teams, so it promises to an exciting occasion. Spain will fancy their chances of revenge, but Scotland – as they have already shown – will be no pushovers.