Revealed: The deficit Barcelona needs to make up in order to bring in Vitor Roque in January

Barcelona, and especially head coach Xavi Hernandez, are very keen to have Vitor Roque in the first team squad for the second half of the season. A deal was agreed with Athletico Paranaense during the summer for the 18-year-old, but he could not join right away due to financial reasons.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, they will have to navigate their financial issues again in order to register Vitor Roque with La Liga in January. There is optimism that everything will be sorted, but there is still some ways to go before it becomes a reality.

Sport say that Barcelona need to generate €13-14m before January in order to be able to bring Roque to the club. The reasons that his figure is so high is that an amortisation fee is also required.

Barcelona hope to raise these funds by agreeing a new contract with Frenkie de Jong, which would include some of his wages being deferred to a later date. However, at this stage, talks are at a very early stage.

A sale would also allow Barcelona to generate the money required to orchestrate Roque’s arrival, although club officials do not intend to sell anyone during the January window. It means that things currently sit at a complicated stage.