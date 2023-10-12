Predicted XIs Spain-Scotland: Barcelona star to start crucial Euro 2024 qualifier despite training injury

Thursday evening sees the top two in Group A of Euro 2024 qualifying face off in a crucial match, with Spain hosting Scotland in Seville. Both teams are close to securing their place at next summer’s tournament, and a positive result for either gets them even closer.

Spain can secure their passage to Euro 2024 on Sunday against Norway if they pick up three points against Scotland. Revenge will be on the mind of the players involved in March’s 2-0 defeat in Glasgow, but it’s now about following through on that.

Luis de la Fuente has been affected by injury problems leading up to the match. Yeremy Pino and Lamine Yamal pulled out of the squad, while Gavi and Nico Williams suffered knocks during training this week. The latter is almost ruled out against Scotland, but Gavi is fit enough to start, which MD believes that he will do.

With no Lamine Yamal, Nico, Dani Olmo or Marco Asensio, de la Fuente is set to opt for Barcelona’s Ferran Torres and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal on the wings as support for central striker Alvaro Morata.

Scotland can secure their own passage to Euro 2024 with a point in Seville, but Steve Clarke’s side likely won’t settle for just that. They have had their own injury issues, with Kieran Tierney unavailable after being injured for La Real. Liam Cooper is expected to replace him in their starting line-up.

It should be a captivating match in Seville. Spain will look to impose themselves on Scotland very early on, but the away side will look to make things tight and frustrate the hosts as they chase the one point that they desire.