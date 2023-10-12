Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood to have chance to re-ignite international career while at Getafe

Mason Greenwood’s loan move to Getafe during the summer transfer window was met with much disapproval in Spain, not that the Azulones have cared much about the reaction to their signing of the Manchester United winger.

Greenwood, who had been out in the cold for 18 months after being accused of rape until the case was dropped after a key witness pulled out, has been gradually improving on the pitch, and scored his first goal for Getafe during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo.

Although a return to the English national team looks improbable, Greenwood could soon be playing international football for Jamaica, whom he is eligible to play for. Their national team coach, Heimir Hallgrimsson, left the door open for the Getafe winger to be called up, as per MD.

“I want the best talent on my team. If Greenwood regains his fitness and his former level, then he has the qualities to be valuable for Jamaica. All coaches want good players, and we are no different.”

Getafe’s full focus will be on helping Greenwood improve over the coming months, during which an international return could be on the cards for the 21-year-old.