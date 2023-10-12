Manchester City scouts were present at last month’s Real Sociedad-Athletic Club derby match

La Liga has an incredible pool of talents in its midst, and especially outside of the big three of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Clubs outside of Spain, and especially in England, are beginning to figure this out.

Real Sociedad and Athletic Club are two of the teams in La Liga that have excellent squads, with plenty of players possessing individual quality within them. It seems that Manchester City know this anyway, as MD have reported that the European champions had scouts at last month’s El Derbi Vasco at the Reale Arena, which La Real won 3-0.

It is not clear who Man City were scouting, but the report points towards Martin Zubimendi, whose head coach at La Real, Imanol Alguacil, believes “half of Europe” wants to sign the 24-year-old defensive midfielder.

It remains to be seen who Man City were interested in, and whether it was someone on the side of Real Sociedad or Athletic Club. Regardless, it is undoubtedly a testament to the quality of squads that the Basque teams provide nowadays.