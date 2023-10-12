Manchester City planning shock move for Real Madrid star next summer

So far this season, Toni Kroos has been showing that age is just a number. The 33-year-old has been in excellent form for Real Madrid, as he has been for several years now.

Kroos has managed to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s regular starting line-up in recent weeks, despite younger alternatives such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga having been preferred in the early stages of the season.

However, this season could well be Kroos’ last in a Real Madrid shirt. His contract expires next summer, and The Hard Tackle (via MD) are reporting that Pep Guardiola wants to sign him for Manchester City.

Guardiola coached Kroos at Bayern Munich during the 2013-14 season, after which he joined Real Madrid. The former Barcelona manager wants a reunion, which could be made possible as Man City are reportedly prepared to offer Kroos a €15m-per-season contract.

The problem Man City could face is that Kroos has previously stated that he wants to end his career at Real Madrid, so they could find it very difficult to persuade him to join next summer.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images