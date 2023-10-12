Luka Modric heaps praise on Real Madrid teammate – “He has a brilliant career ahead of him”

Arda Guler has had a frustrating start to his Real Madrid career. Having signed from Fenerbahce during the summer, he has yet to make his debut for his new club after suffering with multiple injury issues.

He impressed during the early stages of his time at Real Madrid. In pre-season training, some involved with the club were blown away by the Turkish teenager, who has been considered as one of the best young talents in Europe over the last 12-24 months.

Guler is very highly-rated within Real Madrid, and especially so by his teammate. Ahead of Croatia’s match with Turkey on Thursday, Luka Modric spoke very highly of the young midfielder, as covered by MD.

“Guler is a great guy with an extraordinary talent. It’s a shame that, because of an injury, he hasn’t yet had a chance to prove himself in front of the Real Madrid fans.

“He has a brilliant career ahead of him and will give a lot of happiness to the Real Madrid fans. He should be allowed to be Arda Guler and not pressured or compared to anyone – not even with me.”

Guler has returned to Real Madrid training in recent days, although his debut is still expected to be a few weeks out. Still, there is sure to be building excitement ahead of his eventual debut.