Kylian Mbappe forced to find new agent ahead of possible Real Madrid move in 2024

By the end of this season, Kylian Mbappe will have to make a big decision on his future. His contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and with Real Madrid lurking, he must decide on his next career move.

He had to make a similar one in 2022, when he ultimately rejected Real Madrid in favour of extending his stay at PSG. However, things will be different for the 24-year-old this time around, as he will no longer he able to rely on a familiar face.

Mbappe’s mother, Fayza Lamari, has been his agent since making his break into football, but as Marca have reported, this will now no longer be the case. Lamari does not have the required license in order to be an agent following the new legislation passed by FIFA, meaning that Mbappe must look for new representation.

Lamari can become a registered agent again, but not until next May at the earliest. This means that Mbappe must dictate his own future until then, or find new representation. Given the decision he is facing regarding his future, these developments are far from ideal.

It remains to be seen whether these changes have a significant effect on Mbappe’s future. It looks increasingly likely that he will join Real Madrid next summer, but a change of agency could cause a switch up.