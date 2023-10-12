“It could be a lot of fun” – Andreas Christensen on trying out something different on the pitch

Barcelona are suffering with injuries all over the pitch, and that’s really stretching them thin in central midfield. Frenkie de Jong is out, Pedri is out, Gavi appears to have picked up an injury with Spain. Options are thin on the ground, and one idea that has been suggested is that Andreas Christensen could move into central midfield.

“They still haven’t asked me, but I think it could be a lot of fun,” the Dane responded when asked – half seriously – about the idea, in quotes picked up by Sport.

“We’ve got a few injuries and I think that it would go well,. I’ve tried it before, so it wouldn’t be totally new, but they haven’t asked me.

“I’d like to try it a few times and to have the opportunity to see how it is.”

It’s something that he did on a couple of occasions with Chelsea, and he certainly has the skillset in terms of technique. But playing that role with Barcelona is a unique task, and nobody should underestimate the challenge of being the conduit for the whole team like that without the experience of doing it at the very top level.