Gabri Veiga opens up on Saudi Arabia move – “I didn’t go for the money”

Perhaps the most surprising transfer to take place during the summer saw Gabri Veiga saw Celta Vigo for Saudi Arabia, as he joined Al Ahli. The 21-year-old had been heavily linked with the Premier League, and then Napoli, but ended up joining a long list of players to head to the Middle East.

This week, Veiga opened up on the move to Al Ahli. Speaking to Cadena SER (via Sport), he immediately clarified the main suspicion that money was the driving factor, answering with a resounding “no” when asked if the decision was purely financially-driven.

Instead, he insisted that going to Saudi Arabia gives him the best chance to mature as a person and as a footballer.

“I understand that everyone has their opinion, but there were other decisions that tipped the balance. Among all the options, I think it was the one that allowed me to continue growing as a footballer and mature in a league that is growing a lot.”

Veiga also revealed that he is still keeping up with former side Celta, whom he backs to turn around their disappointing start-of-the-season form.

“I watch every game. Football is being very unusual with them and they should have taken many more points. I think with the great coach and the great players that they have, they will turn things around.”

Veiga also failed to rule out a return to Europe in the coming years, so he may well still get a big move to a giant team in the Premier League or Serie A. However, at this stage, he is comfortable in Saudi Arabia.