Ferland Mendy return already working wonders on Madrid’s defensive structure

A piece in Marca today looks at the effect Ferland Mendy has had since returning from injury earlier this season.

It’s been an up and down campaign for Real Madrid all around, with Jude Bellingham bailing them out on multiple occasions, but largely their defence has improved with the return of France international Mendy from injury.

Marca point out that in the first 5 games of the La Liga season Madrid conceded 3, without Mendy. In the 4 games since, they also conceded 3 – but all against Atletico, and all without Mendy on the pitch.

His return, along with that of David Alaba, should be vital in ensuring that Carlo Ancelotti’s team become rock solid at the back again, helping them overcome some of their lack of firepower in the number 9 position.

This international break, it’s hoped, gives all of these injured and half fit players a chance to work their way back and produce a much stronger Madrid from next week.