“Everything agreed” for striker to join Barcelona in January – agent

As a result of their poor finances, Barcelona do not have much leeway in terms of improving their squad during the January transfer window. Despite this, they still intend do so by bringing Vitor Roque in, six months after a deal was agreed with Athletico Paranaense.

Barcelona were unable to sign Roque immediately due to FFP restrictions, but there is optimism that he can join Xavi Hernandez’s squad for the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Xavi is desperate to have Roque available, but it will depend if ensure space can be created in their FFP budget. If they can do this, the Brazilian international will join, as his agent, Andre Cury, revealed to RAC1 (via Sport) that all parties have agreed for the player to head to Catalonia in January.

“Everything is ready for Vitor Roque to sign for Barcelona in January 2024. Everything is agreed with the clubs and with the player. Nobody has told me otherwise, so Vitor Roque will be in Barcelona’s sports project in January 2024.”

Cury also revealed that Roque is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the ankle injury he suffered against Internacional last month.

“Vitor Roque recovers very well and will be ready in four weeks. He is a young, strong boy and we thank God everything has gone very well.”

Barcelona, and especially Xavi, will be absolutely delighted to see Roque join the club at the next available opportunity. In less than two months, the 18-year-old should be donning the Blaugrana colours for the very first time.