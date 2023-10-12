Barcelona’s Economic Vice President confirms club will pay just €400k during Joao Felix loan spell

Barcelona had an excellent summer transfer window, improving their squad whilst making a significant profit. One of those to join was Joao Felix, who arrived from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

Barcelona had been linked with Felix for much of the summer, but a deal had looked improbable due to financial reasons. However, everything came together at the end of the transfer window, and the 23-year-old joined alongside his Portuguese compatriot Joao Cancelo, who arrived from Manchester City.

There have been rumours that Barcelona are paying a significantly low fee during Felix’s one-year stay, and Eduard Romeu, the club’s Economic Vice-President, has confirmed that, telling L’Esportiu that they will pay just €400k of Felix’s wages during his time in Catalonia.

🚨 Eduard Romeu (economic vp): "It’s true, João Félix has reduced his salary to join. It's €400k. It’s a very strong message from João. What happens in June? We hope to have the problem to consider him staying beyond this season." @lesportiuCAT pic.twitter.com/mWnmb2Iwtu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 11, 2023

This is because Felix took a pay-cut at Atletico immediately before joining Barcelona, who will also not pay a loan fee to their La Liga rivals.

It is expected that Barcelona will try to sign Felix on a permanent basis next summer. Atletico Madrid’s asking price is reportedly set at €80m, which is unaffordable now for the Catalans, but could be a possibility by the end of the season.